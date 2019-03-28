"I'm A Supporter Of Nehru-Gandhis": Shatrughan Sinha Heads To Congress

Shatrughan Sinha's meeting with Rahul Gandhi confirmed what had been brewing for days. (PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who refused to quit the BJP for years despite a relationship best described as "complicated", has finally decided to join the Congress. His meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and their photo together confirmed what had been brewing for days.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was very encouraging and positive. He praised me saying I had handled attacks and vilification in the BJP with dignity," Shatrughan Sinha, 72, told NDTV after the meeting.

"He is younger to me, but today he is a popular leader of the country. I am a supporter of the Nehru-Gandhi family. I consider them nation builders."

In an association that had been souring for years, the proverbial straw was the BJP snubbing Shatrughan Sinha and naming a different candidate, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, for his Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. The two-time parliamentarian may contest in the seat as a Congress candidate now.

Shatrughan Sinha will join the Congress on April 6, tweeted party leader Shaktisinh Gohil.

"I have said...situation kuchh bhi ho, location wahi rahega (whatever the situation, the location will be the same)," said the actor-politician dubbed "shotgun" because of his razor-sharp wit.

Mr Sinha has been openly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and over the past year, his tweet-a-day barbs have been increasingly provocative for the party.

But he insisted that he had never spoken against the party. "I tried to show the one-man army, two-man show a mirror. They have turned democracy into dictatorship," he said.

"Now I am leaving BJP because dictatorship is going on there. So, I have decided to join Congress party for the nation's sake."

There were reports that Mr Sinha's big bang admission into the Congress was delayed by the party's tussle with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over him.

Earlier this week, Mr Sinha had praised Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme ''NYAY'' a"masterstroke".

"It is a masterstroke by the master of situation @RahulGandhi declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery)," he tweeted.

