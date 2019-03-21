'Jawans Killed For Votes': Samajwadi Party Leader On Pulwama Attack

Ram Gopal Yadav said a probe would be ordered after change in the central government (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav on Thursday called the Pulwama terror attack a conspiracy for votes, adding that a probe would be ordered into the attack after the government at the centre is changed. The comment was slammed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who called it an "ugly example of despicable politics".

40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide attack carried out by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district last month.

"The paramilitary forces are unhappy with the government. The jawans were killed for votes. There was no checking (on the highway) between Jammu and Srinagar. They were sent in ordinary buses. All this was part of a conspiracy," Mr Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"I won't like to say it right now, but when the government changes this will be investigated and big names will surface," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that Mr Yadav was lowering the morale of soldiers.

"Ramgopal Yadav's comment is an ugly example of despicable politics. He should apologise to the public for raising questions on the sacrifices made by the soldiers and for trying to lower their morale, Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

India had destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in an airstrike, which led to an aerial fight between the two countries after 1971.

Pakistan's retaliatory attack on Indian military installation was thwarted by Air Force jets. In the dogfight, a MiG-21 destroyed an advanced Pakistani jet, before taking a hit. The pilot was captured by Pakistan and later released.

There have been exchanges in the country on the political front over the aerial strike. While the opposition has demanded that the government should reveal how many terrorists were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that they were talking in Pakistan's language.

With inputs from ANI

