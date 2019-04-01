On PM's 'Sarab', RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Hits Back With An Almost-Abuse

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary was responding to PM's 'Sarab' jibe at the opposition.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary was in huge trouble today after he used a thinly veiled abuse word to hit out at the ruling BJP. He was fuming over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acronym "Sarab" at a rally last week, for the alliance of "Sapa (Samajwadi Party), RLD and Baspa (Bahujan Samaj Party)".



Speaking at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, PM Modi had used the word and questioned his audience, "Is Sarab not harmful for the nation? Should we not avoid Sarab for our health?" Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav, poking fun at PM Modi for misreading the teleprompter, pointed out that Sarab means "mirage" while Sharab is liquor.



Days later, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary reacted by coming up with another "new" word.



"They call you sharaabi (alcoholic) and they call you milavat (adulteration). So I have also thought of a name. I don't want to use abuses but these people are 'yeh bahut bahut bahut bade jutiye hain, jutiye, bahut jutiya party hai," said Jayant Chaudhary, the son of RLD chief Ajit Singh. He is contesting this month's national election from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. The RLD is contesting two more seats in the region, Mathura and Muzaffarnagar.

The word "Jutiya" was seen as a reference to the incident last month in which a BJP parliamentarian hit his party legislator with a shoe in an argument over names mentioned on the foundation stone for a project. But it also sounds similar to a Hindi swearword.



The RLD is part of the BSP-Samajwadi Party gathbandhan or alliance for the election in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 parliamentary seats.

