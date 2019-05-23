India Election Results: BJP Takes Big Lead In Karnataka, Congress-JDS Stares At Collapse

Elections results: JDS-Congress coalition appeared to be heading for a disastrous showing in Karnataka

The BJP has taken a huge lead in the national election in Karnataka over the Congress and Janata Dal Secular alliance, which took power in the state exactly a year ago. The BJP was ahead in 23 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress and JDS was ahead in only five in early leads.

Among the prominent candidates, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP, is leading from Bangalore South constituency against the Congress's B.K Hariprasad.

The JDS-Congress coalition appeared to be heading for a disastrous showing in the state after months of internal bickering and strain.

The alliance accused the BJP of constantly trying to destabilize it by trying to engineer defections. Two days ago, Congress leader Roshan Baig ripped into his party leadership in Karnataka, calling them "buffoons" and a "flop show".

If the coalition performs poorly and wins less than 10 seats, it faces a very real threat of collapse, say its leaders.

The two parties have struggled to keep the coalition afloat. Some in the Congress accuse the JDS of prepping to switch sides to the BJP.

Karnataka voted in two phases on April 18 and April 23.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019