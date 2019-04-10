Rajnath Singh Likely To File Nomination From Lucknow On April 16

Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination papers from Lucknow on April 16.

President of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar unit Mukesh Sharma Wednesday said, "Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the MP from Lucknow, will address party workers at UP BJP office on April 16, and then proceed to the collectorate along with ministers and MLAs to file nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency."

