Rahul Gandhi Gets Election Body Notice Over 'Nyay' Banners In Amethi

Lok Sabh Elections 2019: Election Commission sends notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission of India sent a notice to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today, for violation of Model Code of Conduct, over banners put up in family stronghold Amethi on Wednesday. The banners, which had a picture of Rahul Gandhi, said, "Ab hoga nyay". Rahul Gandhi has been asked to reply to the Election Commission's notice in 24 hours.

The election body, in its notice, said that the banners were put up without the permission of the local election officers and the owner of the building.

Flying squads of the poll body came across seven, 10 X 25 feet banners across Amethi, said the election body in its notice. The Election Commission further said that when its officers asked for relevant papers, the Congress workers could not show anything.

The poll panel said action will be taken if the Congress chief is unable to give a satisfactory reply.

"Nyay", which means justice, is a flagship scheme promised by the Congress to provide basic minimum income support to the poorest of the poor families in the country if it is voted to power.

Party chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet urged people to "vote for nyay", as polls for phase two of Lok Sabha elections began in 95 seats across 11 states yesterday.

