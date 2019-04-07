'Ab Hoga Nyay'': Congress Launches Lok Sabha Campaign With Song, Slogan

Percept Edge is the main agency behind the campaign.

The Congress today formally launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with a song and a slogan -- ''Ab Hoga Nyay'' - a spin not only on its flagship Basic Minimum Income Scheme NYAY, but also an assertion that the country is being subjected to "anyaya" or injustice under the BJP-rule.

Announcing that the Congress campaign will be built around the concept of ''nyay'' (justice), senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "People talk on the non-performance, non-deliverance of the BJP government for the last five years. Betrayal, false promises and justice has been denied to the poor".

There has been an "assault on the foundational values of the Constitution," he added.

The theme song for the campaign has been penned by Javed Akhtar and the campaign video has been filmed by Nikkhil Advani. Big container trucks fitted with screens will take the Congress message to various parts of the country, he said.

In a series of tweets, the Congress highlighted lyrics of the song, which incorporated the party's core promises.

Last week, the party had unveiled its manifesto that focused on bread and butter issues that concerned the people - jobs, minimum income, education and health. There were significant promises for the farm sector too, the key one being that defaulting on farm loans would no longer be a criminal offence.

The manifesto carried the tagline "Congress will deliver" - the party said it was because the nation had to face many lies.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.