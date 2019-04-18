'Vote For Nyay': Rahul Gandhi's Tweet Draws From Congress's Big Promise

Rahul Gandhi refereed to his big poll promise in his tweet this morning.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet this morning urged people to "vote for Nyay" as voting for the phase-2 of Lok Sabha elections began in 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"Nyay", which means justice, is a flagship scheme promised by the Congress to provide basic minimum income support to the poorest of the poor families in the country if it is voted to power.

"When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay. Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by Demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Congress's poll slogan "Ab Hoga Nyay" (now, justice will happen) and its campaign song "Main Hi Toh Hindustan Hoon" (I am the country) are also based on the concept of "Nyay", the party's big poll promise of ensuring basic income support of Rs 72,000 for the country's poorest - about 20 per cent of the population.

Congress, as a part of its election campaign, has been accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party of betraying the voters and making false promises during its five-year tenure.

Assembly elections are also being held in Odisha today in 35 constituencies. The seven-phased national elections, which began on April 11, will continue till May 19; votes will be counted on May 23.

