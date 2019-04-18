Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 2019 Live Updates: 95 Seats Across 11 States Vote Today; Rahul Gandhi Campaigns In UP And Gujarat

Lok Sabha elections 2019: India will vote in the second phase of elections today.

Ninety five seats spread across 11 states and one union territory will vote in the second phase of lok sabha elections today. The second phase of the gigantic Lok Sabha elections will cover Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Union Territory Puducherry. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah are among the prominent candidates contesting in the phase 2 elections.

Polling will be held on 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu today, though voting in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge seizure of cash by Income Tax officials.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of parliamentarians to the lok sabha, the BJP will be lock horns with the SP-BSP alliance in eight seats in western part of the state that go to polls in the second phase.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat today. The Congress chief will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. He will visit Gujarat later in the day and address two rallies in Junagadh and Kachchh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination from Azamgarh. The seat is currently held by Akhilesh Yadav's father and former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. For this election, Mulayam Yadav has shifted back to his home base of Mainpuri, one of the two seats he won in 2014.

The voting time for Phase 2 elections will be from 7 AM to 6 PM. The Lok Sabha election result will be declared on May 23.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Elections: