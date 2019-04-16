PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Chhattisgarh; Rahul Gandhi In Kerala - LIVE Updates

Poll Body To Cancel Lok Sabha Election In Tamil Nadu's Vellore





The Election Commission today decided to cancel the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago, sources said. The district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.