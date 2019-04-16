PM Modi Campaigns In Odisha, Chhattisgarh; Rahul Gandhi In Kerala - LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold multiple campaign rallies for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Chhattisgarh and Odisha today, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will start his poll campaign in Kerala. Mr Gandhi will address election rallies in Kollam and Alapuzha. Today is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 :
Poll Body To Cancel Lok Sabha Election In Tamil Nadu's Vellore
The Election Commission today decided to cancel the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago, sources said. The district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.
Rajnath Singh to File Nomination from Lucknow
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will file his nomination papers today. He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Union ministers Hansraj Ahir, Kalraj Mishra. Mr Singh will address a gathering at the BJP office in Lucknow before going for his nomination.
