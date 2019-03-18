'The Rich Have Chowkidar, Farmers Don't': Priyanka Gandhi's Dig At PM

The three-day boat campaign will see Priyanka Gandhi travel from Prayagraj to Varanasi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, saying: "Chowkidars are for the rich, not farmers."



Priyanka Gandhi was talking to local people during her boat ride on the Ganga, which marks the launch of the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the April-May national election.



The three-day boat campaign will see the Congress leader travel from Prayagraj to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, while making stops at various places in between.



"Yesterday I met with a group of farmers... The potato farmers of western IP. One of the farmers told me, chowkidars are for the rich. We farmers are our own chowkidars," Priyanka Gandhi remarked.

