PM Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" Turns Bulls-Eye For Opposition Attacks

Akhilesh Yadav said the country needs a Pradhan mantri (prime minister) and not a "Prachar mantri" (publicity minister).

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: March 17, 2019 18:21 IST
The Opposition attacked PM Modi on the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign


New Delhi: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign invited some stinging barbs from the Opposition with Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying who would save the country if ''chowkidars'' are like him.

"If there will be chowkidars like him then who will save the country?" the general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also attacked PM Modi saying the dearth of jobs force youths to take up jobs of watchmen. In a tweet, in Hindi, Mr Yadav said the "Main bhi Chowkidar" marketing insults the farmers who have been compelled to stay up all night trying to save their fields.

Mr Yadav further said the country needs a Pradhan mantri (prime minister) and not a "Prachar mantri" (publicity minister).

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attacked the campaign on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also launched a Twitter offensive against PM Modi's campaign in six points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday released a video on social media, saying, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation". The video featured a song with lyrics showcasing the Modi government's initiatives.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday tweeted a photoshopped picture of PM Modi with fugitives Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, industrialist Anil Ambani and others with the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar.

A number of BJP leaders added the prefix of "Chowkidar" before their names on Twitter after the prime minister changed his to Chowkidar Narendra Modi. Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Devendra Fadnavis and JP Nadda are a few who have joined the bandwagon.



