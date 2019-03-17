PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Turns Bulls-Eye For Opposition Attacks

The Opposition attacked PM Modi on the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign invited some stinging barbs from the Opposition with Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying who would save the country if ''chowkidars'' are like him.

"If there will be chowkidars like him then who will save the country?" the general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also attacked PM Modi saying the dearth of jobs force youths to take up jobs of watchmen. In a tweet, in Hindi, Mr Yadav said the "Main bhi Chowkidar" marketing insults the farmers who have been compelled to stay up all night trying to save their fields.

Mr Yadav further said the country needs a Pradhan mantri (prime minister) and not a "Prachar mantri" (publicity minister).

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attacked the campaign on Twitter.

If everyone assumes the role of a chowkidar & keeps vigil, then does it imply no one will steal or the chowkidars will steal amongst themselves thereby duping common masses ???? - Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 17, 2019

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also launched a Twitter offensive against PM Modi's campaign in six points.

1. A bot replies on his behalf to Niirav Modi

2. He insults dyslexic kids

3.He uses jawans' pics to seek votes

4. His #Demonetisation took away 2 Cr jobs & destroyed economy

5. He ruins farmers everyday

6. He is killing the Idea of India



And this man wants to be PM again pic.twitter.com/zDVN7xeXSF - Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday released a video on social media, saying, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation". The video featured a song with lyrics showcasing the Modi government's initiatives.

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday tweeted a photoshopped picture of PM Modi with fugitives Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, industrialist Anil Ambani and others with the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar.

Defensive tweet Mr Modi!



You feeling a little guilty today? pic.twitter.com/ztVGRlc599 - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2019

A number of BJP leaders added the prefix of "Chowkidar" before their names on Twitter after the prime minister changed his to Chowkidar Narendra Modi. Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Devendra Fadnavis and JP Nadda are a few who have joined the bandwagon.

