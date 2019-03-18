Priyanka Gandhi's Campaign On Ganga Today, Destination PM Modi's Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a boat ride on the Ganga river between the Prayagraj and Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the preparations and campaigning for the Congress in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the national election, began a mega three-day boat ride in the river Ganges from Prayagraj today. The 47-year-old's last stop will be Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. She will cover a stretch 140 kilometres.

On her boat ride, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make pit-stops and interact with people who live by the river and seek support for the party for the Lok Sabha polls. Many of these communities come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groupings and together, they make up a significant chunk of voters.

Ms Gandhi, who entered active politics in January after years of speculation, said she would contact people using various means of transportation, including waterways, buses, train and padayatra (on foot). "River Ganga is a symbol of truth and equality. It is also a symbol of our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganga-Yamuna culture). It does not differentiate among people. Ganga-ji is the lifeline of Uttar Pradesh and with her support I will reach you," she wrote in an open letter to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

A host of visits to temples and dargahs are also planned along the route where her steamer would make stops.

Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to focus on campaigning against the BJP government's claim of having cleaned up the Ganges through her motor bride and interactions.

She will also meet the family of CRPF soldier Mahesh Raj Yadav who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack.

On Wednesday, she will visit the ancestral house of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Varanasi.

Priyanka Gandhi met with party workers in Lucknow on Sunday and spent the night at Swaraj Bhawan in Prayagraj where her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born.

She will end her trip in Varanasi on Wednesday, a day before the festival of Holi. Her itinerary in the holy city includes visits to temples, interactions with weavers, and also a 'Holi Milan' programme.

This is her second visit to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed the party's general secretary.

There have been questions on the Congress's handling of a politically crucial state like Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most number of lawmakers to parliament. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.