Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tweets Photo Of Room Where Indira Gandhi Was Born

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who began her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and is set to take a massive three-day boat ride from Prayagraj to Varanasi, spent the night at her ancestral home in Prayagraj where her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was born.

She tweeted a photo of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where Indira Gandhi was born.

"While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan, I can see the room where my daadi (grandmother) was born. My grandmother used to tell me the story of Joan of Arc while putting me to sleep at night. Her voice resonates in my heart even today. She used to say, 'Be fearless. Then, everything will be good'," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

It was at Swaraj Bhavan where Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1936 and spent her early life.

Indira Gandhi was born in this room at Swaraj Bhawan in Prayagraj on November 19, 1936.

A photo of a young Indira Priyadarshini, the name given to her by her father Jawaharlal Nehru, with Mahatma Gandhi, is seen hanging on the wall in the room.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on a four-day visit to the state. She will take a 140-kilometer, three-day ''Ganga-Yatra'' on a steamer boat, starting today, from Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency.



She is likely to interact with people who live by the Ganges, a party source said. Many of these communities come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groupings and together they make up a good chunk of the electorate.

A host of visits to temples and dargahs are also planned along the route where her steamer would make stops.

