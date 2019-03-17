'I Will Reach You Through Ganga Ji': Priyanka Gandhi's Letter To UP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will end her UP tour in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a four-day campaign tour to eastern Uttar Pradesh, today wrote an open letter to the people of the state, promising to usher in a fundamental "change" in the state's politics after listening to people's concern. She referred to her planned 140- kilometer boat ride--which is set to begin tomorrow-- saying she would reach out to the people through River Ganga.

The cleaning of the holy river was promised by the BJP during 2014 elections and the party says its government has done the job -- a contention Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to challenge during her boat ride.

"I will reach out to you through water way, bus, train, on foot. Ganga is the symbol of truth and equality. It is symbol of our Ganga-Jamuni culture. Ganga doesn't discriminate. I will reach you though Ganga-ji," her message to people of Uttar Pradesh read.

The newly minted Congress general secretary is the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where many high profile constituencies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary seat Varanasi, are situated.

"I am directly connected with this land spiritually. I believe no political change can be brought about without sharing your pain. That's why I reaching to your door step for an honest conversation," her letter read.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined active politics in January but she had been campaigning for his mother Sonia Gandhi and brother, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in UP's Raebareli and Amethi.

She called herself a foot-soldier of the party as she vowed to bring political change in the state.

On her boat ride, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to interact with electorally significant communities who live by the river, a party source said. Many of these communities come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groupings and together they make up a good chunk of the electorate.

A host of visits to temples and dargahs are also planned along the route where her steamer would make stops.

The Congress general secretary will end her trip in Varanasi a day before the festival of Holi. Her itinerary in the holy city includes visits to temples, interactions with weavers, and also a 'Holi Milan' programme, a day before the festival.

The Congress was snubbed by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav who announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Barely weeks after, party president Rahul Gandhi announced her sister Priyanka Gandhi's foray into active politics. The responsibility to revive the party in the state was given to her and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In 2014, the Congress won just two seats-- Amethi and Rae Bareli--and got a little over 7 percent of the votes.

