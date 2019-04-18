Priyanka Gandhi To Hold Road Show In Kanpur Tomorrow

Priyanka Gandhi will also address a small public gathering at the Phool Bagh Chauraha.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show in Kanpur on Friday, party leaders said on Thursday.

A senior Congress leader said the eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge will arrive in Kanpur around 3 p.m. and then hold a 5 km road show in the city for the party's candidate Srilrakash Jaiswal.

Srilrakash Jaiswal was Union minister in the UPA government.

The Congress leader said that Priyanka Gandhi will kick off her road show from Clock Tower to Bada Chauraha.

She will also address a small public gathering at the Phool Bagh Chauraha.

The Congress general secretary has earlier held road shows in Varanasi, Mirzapur during her three-day 140 km river ride between March 18 to 20.

She had also held road show in Ghaziabad for her party's candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad and 15 km-long road show in Ayodhya later on March 29.

After appointed as the party's general secretary on January 23, Priyanka Gandhi, the younger sibling of Congress President Rahul Gandhi has tried to revive the party in the state where it has been out of power since 1989.

The Congress which could only win two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the elections on 73 out of 80 seats. It has left seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.

The seven-phase elections are scheduled from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

