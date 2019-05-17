Elections 2019: PM Modi Like Asrani From 'Sholay', Says Priyanka Gandhi. Her Explanation

"Why doesn't he talk about his work in the last five years?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked.

After calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "biggest actor in the world" and saying that people might as well have chosen megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the top post, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made another Bollywood reference to attack him. She drew a comparison between PM Modi and a character from Bollywood classic Sholay, played by veteran actor Asrani.

In the film, Asrani plays Jailor, a comical character who often repeats the phrase "Angrezon ke zamane mein". Drawing the reference, Priyanka Gandhi asked the crowd in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur: "Have you seen Sholay and Asrani's role in it? He used to always say angrezon ke zamane mein'' (in the time of the British). In the same way, Modi ji talks about Jawaharlal Nehru's and Rajiv Gandhi's work. Why doesn't he talk about his work in the last five years?"

PM Modi has often targeted Jawaharlal Nehru, an icon of India's freedom movement and one of the Congress's tallest leaders. At a rally in Rajasthan, he had said, "Those who went around wearing a rose had the knowledge of gardens but did not know about farmers or farming, because of which the community faced hardship." He did not name Nehru, who was famous for wearing a rose.

He has also often referenced Rajiv Gandhi in his election speeches, accusing him of being "corrupt number 1" and using naval warship INS Virat as personal taxi for family outing. He had also dared the Congress to fight the final round of elections in Rajiv Gandhi's name.

Priyanka Gandhi had responded to his dare, saying, "A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth."

In Uttar Pradesh, elections have been held in 6 phases. The state will vote in seventh phase on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

