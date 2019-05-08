Priyanka Gandhi's Mega Roadshow In Delhi After AAP's 'Wasting Time' Jab

This is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first roadshow in Delhi since she joined politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on top of a slow-moving minibus along with former chief minister Sheila Dikshit as she campaigned for the first time in Delhi today since she joined politics in January. The Congress general secretary held roadshows to campaign for two candidates including Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi also campaigned for boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress candidate from south Delhi.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi was attacked by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who accused her of "wasting her time" in Delhi and avoiding constituencies where the Congress is in a direct fight with the ruling BJP.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? She's doing rallies in UP against the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party, she's doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's a direct fight with the BJP," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Congress said it was willing to give four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to AAP when alliance talks were being held between the two parties but after these failed, it put up strong candidates on all seven seats.

Delhi Congress leaders like Sheila Dikshit have been dead opposed to any alliance with AAP, since they feel it is Arvind Kejrwal's party that has eroded the Congress's strong base in Delhi.

The party believes that a good show in Delhi will not just help restrict the BJP but will also boost the Congress's prospects in the assembly polls next year.

All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on Sunday as part of national elections; results will be counted on May 23.

