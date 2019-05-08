Priyanka Gandhi 'Wasting Her Time': Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Roadshow

An alliance between Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and the Congress in Delhi has crashed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is "wasting her time" campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said today, hours before the Congress leader's roadshows in the capital. The Delhi Chief Minister also accused Priyanka Gandhi and her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of avoiding places where the Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal has been attacking the Congress and its leaders incessantly after talks for an alliance in Delhi crashed between his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is wasting her time, why doesn't she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh? She's doing rallies in UP against the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party, she's doing rallies in Delhi against AAP. Both brother and sister aren't going to those places where there's a direct fight with the BJP," Mr Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The AAP chief has been taking shots at the Congress leadership over the past few months, accusing it of sabotaging opposition unity by not agreeing to an alliance in the national election battle in the seven seats of Delhi, all won by the BJP in 2014.

The Congress, however, has alleged that it was Mr Kejriwal who blocked all negotiations with his uncompromising demand for the alliance to extend to states like Punjab and Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi, in an interview to NDTV, said he would go for a tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal "in a second" but he couldn't ignore the different realities in Haryana and Punjab.

"I was in a second ready to do an alliance in Delhi. My party was against it, but I was like, listen guys, I am going to override you guys, I think these seven seats are important and I am ready to that... We were ready to do an alliance in Delhi but he suddenly brought Haryana and Punjab in the view. The problem was Kejriwal was shifting the goalposts," Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.

Delhi votes on Sunday, May 12, in the sixth round of the Lok Sabha election. The results will be declared on May 23.

