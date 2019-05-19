Poll Of Polls Predict Who Will Form The Next Government As Voting Concludes: Updates

The seven-phased marathon Lok Sabha elections will conclude today at 6pm

The marathon Lok Sabha elections of 2019 conclude today at 6 pm after seven phases of voting. On May 23, when the votes are counted, the election results will determine the next government at the Centre. A poll of polls will predict which party is likely to win the mammoth elections.

The crucial national elections, the biggest democratic exercise on earth, will see the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wrestle with a grand alliance of Congress and a large number of regional parties to form the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running for a second term and contesting from Varanasi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from two seats, Wayanad in Kerala and his home turf Amethi.

Around 90 crore people were eligible to vote in the elections this year, an increase of around 9 crore compared to the last elections.

A million polling stations had been set up across the country for the mammoth election.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11 saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent. Around 66 per cent turnout was recorded in both the second phase on April 18 and the third phase of polling on April 23. The overall voter turnout in the fourth phase of the national elections on April 29 stood at 64 per cent. The fifth phase of polling, held on May 6, saw 57.33 per cent turnout. The sixth phase of voting was held on May 12 and saw 63.3 per cent turnout. The last phase of elections, held today, recorded 41.6 per cent turnout till 1 pm.

Here are the updates from the poll of polls prediction: