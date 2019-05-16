General Election 2019: Sonia Gandhi Takes Over Hosting Duties For May 23 Opposition Meet

Sonia Gandhi has taken the lead in opposition consolidation efforts as election results draws near

Highlights Sonia Gandhi is trying for an opposition parties meet on May 23 Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar are likely to attend the meeting Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav are likely to skip the meet

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in an effort to gather opposition parties for a meeting on May 23 - the day the national election results are to be declared - has written to DMK chief MK Stalin.

Sonia Gandhi, who remained chairperson of the UPA after handing charge of the Congress to son Rahul Gandhi in 2017, has taken the lead in opposition consolidation efforts to prep for the possibility of a less than decisive verdict. She has also written to the Janata Dal Secular, Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Uttar Pradesh opposition alliance partners, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, sources say.

So far in this national election, Sonia Gandhi has kept a low profile as her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned aggressively against the ruling BJP.

However, as the day of the results draws near, the party is aware that it needs every possible ally on board; many remain distant or even cold towards the Congress.

Among those who are likely to attend the May 23 opposition meeting are Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar. The Congress has reportedly also reached out to K Chandrasekhara Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Naveen Patnaik (BJD) and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

KCR has been busy with his own mission, to try and organize a non-Congress, non-BJP front. He also met with Mr Stalin, who has openly endorsed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for prime minister.

But sensing a possibility of finding itself out in the cold in such negotiations, the Congress seems to have reset its priorities. Last evening, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gave an indication of that, saying that the Congress would not "make an issue" that it would not let anyone else become PM "if it is not offered to us".

Sources say the Congress does not want a repeat of Goa, where it could not form a government despite emerging the largest party. The BJP, with its alliance game on point, took power along with smaller parties and independents.

Sources said the Congress is keen that "no time is wasted" on May 23, so it wants opposition forces in Delhi so that everyone can be prepared.

But at least three key opposition leaders - Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and her ally Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav - are likely to skip the meet.

Sources said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was told by Mamata Banerjee that there was no need for any such meeting before the results were out. Mayawati has also not RSVP-ed.

Both Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee are seen to be in the race for the top job.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.