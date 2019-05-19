Election 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: 59 Seats Vote Today, PM Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad Among Key Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Voting will be held for 13 parliamentary constituencies each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3) and Chandigarh (1) today.

Updated: May 19, 2019 06:31 IST
Elections 2019: Over 10.17 crore voters across 7 states and 1 Union Territory will vote today. (File)

New Delhi: 

Fifty nine seats, including Varanasi, will vote today in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Over 10.17 crore voters across seven states and one Union Territory will decide the fate of 918 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP had won 30 of the 59 seats in the 2014 elections.

Voting will be held for 13 parliamentary constituencies each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, Bihar (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3) and Chandigarh (1) today. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj. The party has fielded Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur against Congress's Madhusudan Tripathi and Rambhual Nishad of the Smajwadi Party.

All eyes are on Bihar's Patna Sahib where Shatrughan Sinha is seeking to retain the seat for a third consecutive term, this time on a Congress ticket. Mr Sinha is up against Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. In West Bengal, sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and considered the number two in the party, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour seat. The electoral fortunes of 42 candidates including that of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren will be decided in Jharkhand today.

Here are the LIVE updates from final phase of polling in Lok Sabha Elections:


May 19, 2019
06:31 (IST)
Lok Sabha elections live updates: 13 seats each in UP and Punjab will vote in this phase

Voters across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh will decide the fate of as many as 918 candidates in the final phase of the elections. The BJP has the most at stake in this phase, having won 30 of these seats in the 2014 polls. 
May 19, 2019
06:29 (IST)
Phase 7 live updates: 10 crore people will vote today

Over 10.17 crore people across seven states and one union territory will vote to elect the country's next Union government.
