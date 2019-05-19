Voting Percentage Today: Phase 7 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout Figures

Voting percentage: Voting is taking plase for Phase 7, the last phase of national election.

Voting for Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Election took place in seven states and one constituency to elect representatives on 59 seats today. Voting percentage till 1 pm was highest in Jharkhand with 52.9 per cent and lowest in Bihar with 32 per cent people voting. The states where voting took place are Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. The voting for Phase 7 elections began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 7 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP lawmaker and veteran actress Kirron Kher, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol. The Lok Sabha election result will be declared on May 23. Check the LIVE Updates of the Phase 7 Lok Saha Polls 2019 here. A list of constituencies that will be voting today, can be checked here.

Voting percentage till 1 pm:

In Bihar, 49.8 per cent people voted till 1 pm.

37.5 per cent people voted in Chandigarh till 1 pm.

In Madhya Pradesh, 45.8 per cent people voted till 1 pm.

37.9 per cent people voted in Punjab till 1 pm.

Uttar Pradesh saw voter turnout of 36.4 per cent till 1 pm.

In Bihar, 32.3 per cent people voted till 1 pm.

42.4 aper cent people voted in Himachal Pradesh till 1 pm.

Jharkhand saw voter turnout of 52.9 per cent till 1 pm.

