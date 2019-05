Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Here Are The Seats Voting In Last Phase

General Election 2019: Over 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 912 candidates on 59 seats.

Voting for phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place tomorrow, May 19. Voting will take place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP lawmaker and veteran actress Kirron Kher, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol are among the prominent candidates in Phase 7 of national election.

Other important leaders include former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, RJD leader Misa Bharti who is the daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and Bhojpuri actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan who is BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Constituencies to vote in Phase 7 Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

India votes | the 2019 roadmap Phase 7 May 19 , 2019 State Voting Constituencies PUNJAB 13/13 Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Firozpur, Sangrur, Patiala UTTAR PRADESH 13/80 Ballia, Bansgaon, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Ghosi, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Salempur, Ghazipur WEST BENGAL 9/42 Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur MADHYA PRADESH 8/29 Khargone, Khandwa, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar, Indore BIHAR 8/40 Arrah, Sasaram, Kurakat, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Buxar, Jahanabad HIMACHAL PRADESH 4/4 Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur JHARKHAND 3/14 Dumka, Godda, Rajmahal CHANDIGARH 1/1 Chandigarh

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.