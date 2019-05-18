Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7: Top Candidates To Watch Out For

India Election 2019: 912 candidates will vote on 59 seats in 8 states and union territories.

Voting for phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place tomorrow, May 19. Over 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 912 candidates on 59 seats in eight states and union territories. Voting will take place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. Over 1 lakh 12 thousand polling stations and heavy security is in place to conduct smooth voting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP lawmaker and veteran actress Kirron Kher, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol are among the prominent candidates in Phase 7 national election.

Other important leaders include former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, RJD leader Misa Bharti who is daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and Bhojpuri actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan who is BJP candidate from Gorakhpur.

The last phase of voting for 2019 general election is on May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here. To know about election-related FAQs, click here.

Here we have compiled a list of heavyweights for phase 7 national election:

In Bihar, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is contesting against Shatrughan Sinha, a BJP rebel leader who joined the Congress and will be contesting from Patna Sahib. Union Minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and Misa Bharti who is daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP lawmakers Anurag Singh Thakur and Ram Swaroop Sharma are among the prominent candidates.

In Jharkhand, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibhu Soren and BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP lawmakers Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan, Sudhir Gupta and Congress leaders Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav are among the heavyweight candidates.

In Punjab, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress leader Manish Tewari, former Punjab Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP lawmaker Bhagwant Mann are among the prominent candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi Narendra Modi, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, BJP lawmaker Kamlesh Paswan and former Congress lawmaker RPN Singh are among the top candidates.

In Bengal, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Ray and Abhishek Banerjee who is nephew of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and from BJP, Chandra Kumar Bose who is grand- nephew of Subash Chandra Bose are top candidates.

In Chandigarh, BJP lawmaker Kirron Kher and Congress' Pawan Kumar Bansal are among the heavy weight candidates.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.