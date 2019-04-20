Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 'Modi Suffering From Fear Of Losing Election', Says Mamata Banerjee

Elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee was addressing a rally to support of party candidate Mahua Moitra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from a "fear of losing elections", and is trying to win in the state by dividing people on communal lines.

"He (PM Modi) knows that he will lose the elections and that is why his face has turned pale... Every day he is thinking about losing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and others," the Trinamool Congress chief said at a rally in Panighata in support of party candidate for Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, Mahua Moitra.

"I do not mind if BJP wins in Tripura but that will not give him 543 seats. That is the reason he is roaming around in Bengal hoping to get votes by dividing people along Hindu-Muslim lines," Ms Banerjee said.

Reacting to BJP's allegations that as the chief minister she has done nothing for West Bengal, Ms Banerjee said people will seek answers from her if it is so. "Do not cast your votes for the BJP if you want to save the country... Have you forgotten demonetisation, the suffering you underwent? Crores of people had suffered. Now when the elections have come will you not give him (PM Modi) the reply?" Ms Banerjee said.

"Give them a tight slap for demonetisation by casting your votes against them," she added.

