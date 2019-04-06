PM Like 'Dreaded Terrorist' Who Is Murdering Democracy: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu also called PM Modi a dictator.

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he is like a "dreaded terrorist" who has no humanity left in him.

Addressing election rallies in Prakasam district, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said PM Modi has become a dictator.

"He is murdering democracy and ruining institutions," he said.

For a second consecutive day, the TDP chief slammed Modi for using central agencies to target TDP leaders. "IT raids are being conducted on our leaders. He is also misusing CBI, ED and RBI against us for demanding justice for the state," he said.

He also lashed out at the Election Commission for shunting out Chief Secretary AC Punetha. "I am asking what mistake he committed that you have transferred him?"

Mr Naidu also reacted angrily to PM Modi accusing him of corruption in the construction of Polavaram and calling the project ATM for him.

"He thinks the project can't be completed without the Centre's help. Whether the Centre extends its help or not, we will complete the project," Mr Naidu said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.