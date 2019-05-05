'I Was Chief Minister...Did Anyone Talk Of My Bungalow, Farmhouse': PM Modi

"Congress is trying to stall the triple talaq bill," said PM Modi at a rally (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government was committed to bringing in law against instant triple talaq in favour of "Muslim sisters" as per their sentiments and accused the Opposition of creating hurdles in the way.

"There are so many Islamic countries where there is no provision of triple talaq. Girls are not devastated in the name of triple talaq there. We also want to give Muslim sisters the same rights as in other countries," PM Modi said at a rally in Bhadohi, an Uttar Pradesh district with a considerable number of Muslim voters.

"We have introduced a provision to the same effect in the Parliament according to their (Muslims) sentiments and institutions. We do not disrespect religious sentiments of anyone, we act according to the constitution which ensures equal rights for all," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister alleged that Opposition parties were not letting the law pass in the Parliament.

"Congress and its allies are forcing the sisters to live in fear of triple talaq. They are trying to stall the triple talaq bill," he said.

PM Modi said he would not let ''mahamilavatis'' (highly adulterated), as he called the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, succeed in their endeavours to stall the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in the Parliament.

He attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over a media report which questioned Mr Gandhi's role in a defence deal when UPA was in power at the Centre.

The Prime Minister said: "A few days ago, it was exposed by the media that Congress' ''naamdaar'' (a reference to Gandhi) helped his close friend get a defence deal (during previous UPA regime). But he never cared about providing electricity, houses and toilet to people."

The Prime Minister dubbed the designation of Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar a global terrorist as a major success for India.

He alleged that the leaders of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh do not acknowledge India's diplomatic feat.

"Everyone was proud of India's success in getting Masood Azhar declared a global terrorist. But what shall I do to the ''mahamilavatis'' who are not ready to acknowledge the success of India in designating Masood Azhar a global terrorist?" PM Modi questioned.

Attacking the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, he accused their leaders of amassing large amounts of money when they were in power.

"What was the condition of SP, BSP (leaders) some decades ago? And what lavish lives they live now!" PM Modi said.

"I am a living example in front of you. I have been CM for a long time. Is there any blot on my image? Does anyone talk about the property? Does anyone talk about my farmhouse, any bungalow abroad? Have you heard I did anything for my family?" he said. "In just five years, even their distant aides become rich," he added.

Polling for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday. Counting of votes for all seven phases will begin on May 23.

