Naveen Patnaik Seeks To Pacify Resentment, Urges Partymen To Work Together

In a bid to pacify the resentment over denial of tickets to some leaders, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rajya Sabha berth for Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik.

The chief minister also called upon partymen to work together.

"Work together, Chayu Babu will go to Rajya Saba," he said during a visit to Ganjam district.

He had gone to the district headquarters town of Ganjam to file his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections from Hinjili segment.

The BJD leadership had recently denied a ticket to Chyau Patnaik and named Bikram Kumar Panda as the party candidate from the Berhampur assembly segment.

At least four sitting MLAs and three MPs have resigned from the BJD, after being denied tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

