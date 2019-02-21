Mamata Banerjee To Attend Next Opposition Meet At Mohali On February 26

Mamata Banerjee had organised a mega rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19 (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the next opposition meet scheduled to be held at Mohali in Punjab on February 26, party sources said.

"Our party chief will take part in the opposition meet on Feb 26," a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI late Wednesday night.

On February 13, Ms Banerjee was also present in the meeting of opposition parties at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence.

Moving forward on a united anti-BJP front for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, top opposition leaders, including Ms Banerjee and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had met in New Delhi on February 13 and agreed to work together to prepare a common minimum programme to oust the Modi government and consider forging a pre-poll alliance.

Ms Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance, had organised a mega rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19.