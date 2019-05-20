Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: Mayawati Won't Hold Any Meetings In Delhi Today, Says Aide

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mayawati was likely to meet Chandrababu Naidu today.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not hold meetings with leaders of opposition in Delhi today, senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra told news agency ANI.

Mayawati was expected to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu among other opposition leaders in Delhi. Mr Naidu met the BSP chief on Saturday in Lucknow. He also met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday as last phase of national elections was held in 59 parliamentary seats across seven states and one union territory.

In a setback to the opposition leaders, an aggregate of exit polls, has given the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019