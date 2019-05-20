Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: Mayawati Won't Hold Any Meetings In Delhi Today, Says Aide

Updated: May 20, 2019 09:11 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mayawati was likely to meet Chandrababu Naidu today.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will not hold meetings with leaders of opposition in Delhi today, senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra told news agency ANI. 

Mayawati was expected to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu among other opposition leaders in Delhi. Mr Naidu met the BSP chief on Saturday in Lucknow. He also met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday as last phase of national elections was held in 59 parliamentary seats across seven states and one union territory. 

In a setback to the opposition leaders, an aggregate of exit polls, has given the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122

Lok Sabha Elections 2019


May 20, 2019
09:11 (IST)
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday clarified that their supremo Mayawati will not be holding any meetings with the leaders of Opposition in the national capital today, news agency ANI reported.

The statement from the BSP came after reports of Mayawati holding meetings with opposition parties came to fore. Speaking to ANI, Senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra said, "Mayawati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow."

