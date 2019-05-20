Sensex, Nifty Surge To Record Closing Highs As Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 3.75 per cent or 1,422 points to close at record high of 39,353.

Indian equity benchmarks closed at record highs after exit polls predicted win for Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded last phase of polling for general elections. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 3.75 per cent or 1,422 points to close at record high of 39,353 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 3.69 per cent or 421 points to end at an all-time high of 11,828. The markets staged a gap up opening after the poll of exit polls conducted by NDTV showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming to power with 302 seats out of 543 parliamentary seats.

Earlier in the day, Sensex surged as much as 1,482 points and the Nifty 50 Index climbed as much as 438 points.

Gains in today's session were led by buying in banking, auto, financials and realty sector shares with the gauge of banking shares - Nifty Bank Index surging to a record high of 30,827.85.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank Index's 7.8 per cent gain.

