Lok Sabha Election 2019 7th Phase Voting: Live Updates From 4 Key States- Madhya Pradesh, UP, Punjab, Bengal

Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Voting: In the 7th phase, 59 seats will go to polls across seven states and one Union territory to decide the fate of 909 candidates. Follow Live Updates.

All India | | Updated: May 19, 2019 07:43 IST
Election 2019 Phase 7: Polling will be held in 59 seats spread across UP and three states today.

New Delhi: 

Voting has begun for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections. This round will bring an end to the mammoth seven-phase exercise that saw millions of Indians voting to choose who will represent them in the 17th Lok Sabha.

In the 7th phase, 59 seats will go to polls across seven states and one Union territory to decide the fate of 909 candidates. Among the key states voting today are Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Madhya Pradesh (8) and Uttar Pradesh (13).

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is facing a tough fight in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies as it will largely be a straight contest between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance in ten seats while two -- Kushinagar and Deoria -- are in for a triangular contest with the Congress. In West Bengal, several heavyweights, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's leader in the 16thLok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha are in the fray, along with TMC's political greenhorns, actor-turned politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. Eight seats in Madhya Pradesh - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls today. Eighty-two candidates are in the fray from these eight seats - six in Dewas, nine in Ujjain, 13 in Mandsaur, nine in Ratlam, seven in Dhar, 20 in Indore, seven in Khargone and 11 in Khandwa. In Punjab, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates whose electoral fate will be decided in Punjab today. Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in fray.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

Here are the LIVE updates from final phase of polling in Lok Sabha Elections:


May 19, 2019
07:22 (IST)
Phase 7 voting live updates: Yogi Adityanath Votes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among the early voters in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha poll. "I am fortunate to be a part of this massive electoral exercise," says Adityanath, after casting his vote at polling booth no 246 in UP's Gorakhpur.
May 19, 2019
07:11 (IST)
Lok Sabha elections Phase 7 voting: Voting in the final phase of the 2019 general election has begun.
May 19, 2019
06:59 (IST)
Punjab visuals from polling station no.52 at Government Senior Secondary School Girls in Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur. Voting for the 7th and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin today.
May 19, 2019
06:43 (IST)
May 19, 2019
06:41 (IST)

Last Round Voting Begins Today

The last round of voting today will bring an end to the mammoth seven-phase exercise that saw millions of Indians voting to choose who will represent them in the 17th Lok Sabha.


Lok Sabha elections 2019Uttar Pradesh electionElection 2019
