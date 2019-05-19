Lok Sabha Election 2019 7th Phase Voting: Live Updates From 4 Key States- Madhya Pradesh, UP, Punjab, Bengal

Election 2019 Phase 7: Polling will be held in 59 seats spread across UP and three states today.

Voting has begun for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections. This round will bring an end to the mammoth seven-phase exercise that saw millions of Indians voting to choose who will represent them in the 17th Lok Sabha.

In the 7th phase, 59 seats will go to polls across seven states and one Union territory to decide the fate of 909 candidates. Among the key states voting today are Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Madhya Pradesh (8) and Uttar Pradesh (13).

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is facing a tough fight in the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies as it will largely be a straight contest between the BJP and SP-BSP alliance in ten seats while two -- Kushinagar and Deoria -- are in for a triangular contest with the Congress. In West Bengal, several heavyweights, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's leader in the 16thLok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha are in the fray, along with TMC's political greenhorns, actor-turned politicians Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. Eight seats in Madhya Pradesh - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa seats in Madhya Pradesh, all currently held by the BJP, will go to polls today. Eighty-two candidates are in the fray from these eight seats - six in Dewas, nine in Ujjain, 13 in Mandsaur, nine in Ratlam, seven in Dhar, 20 in Indore, seven in Khargone and 11 in Khandwa. In Punjab, BJP-ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates whose electoral fate will be decided in Punjab today. Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in fray.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the LIVE updates from final phase of polling in Lok Sabha Elections: