'Meet Election Panel': Chandrababu Naidu's Message To Mamata Banerjee

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu continues his spree of post-election meetings with one in Kolkata today -- with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "We discussed politics. We even requested her to come to Delhi for meeting the Election Commission," he said, adding that the opposition parties are likely to meet the Election Commission on Wednesday with a wishlist and concerns about Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

Yesterday, after the national elections concluded, exit polls have predicted a comfortable comeback for the BJP. An aggregate of exit polls indicated that Jaganmohan Reddy, Mr Naidu's arch-rival in Andhra Pradesh, will win 15 of the state's 25 seats while he got only 10.

Both Mr Naidu and Mamata Banerjee have rubbished the exit polls' claim and the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, one of the interlocuters of the opposition, has continued with his meetings with various leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, Sharad Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and the Left.

But today, Mr Naidu said the Election Commission should establish transparency and accountability, and questioned why it is not conducting 50 per cent counting of the slips from VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail machines).

"Now we are asking -- if there is any discrepancy then you have to go for total counting of that assembly segment. Why you are delaying? Why you are avoiding?" he said.

Pointing out that "people are all over the world are talking of EVM manipulation", Mr Naidu said all EVMs should be attached to VVPAT machines.

"We are asking that there is an EVM, there is VVPAT... Whenever you press EVM (button), the printer will print a ballot indicating a name and the choice of party symbol. The voter can take and check and deposit it in the ballot box," he said.

The controversy over EVMs has been continuing since the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which the BJP had won a sweeping victory. The opposition claims -- that the EVMs are tweaked to ensure that all votes go to the BJP -- have continued despite the Election Commission's assurances that the machines cannot be tampered with and a challenge to hack into one.

In his blog today, Union Minister Arun Jaitley wrote: "Exit Polls are based on personal interviews. The EVMs have no role. If the results of the Exit Polls and final results on the 23rd May, 2019 are in the same direction, the Opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale."

