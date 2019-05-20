Elections 2019: Chandrababu Naidu's Alliance Plan On Track, To Meet Mamata Banerjee Today

Chandrababu Naidu is looking to stitch a non-BJP coalition at the centre.

After meeting key opposition leaders in New Delhi and Lucknow, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will today hold talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he keeps up efforts to stitch a non-BJP coalition at the centre. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief's meet with Ms Banerjee comes a day after exit polls predicted more than 300 seats for the BJP-led NDA in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Telugu Desam Party chief is expected to meet Mamata Banerjee at around 4:30 pm. "Both the leaders will hold talks on the strategies of the 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance)," news agency PTI quoted a highly placed source as saying.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is looking to stitch a non-BJP coalition at the centre, had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On Saturday, the Telugu Desam Party leader travelled to Uttar Pradesh and met with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The exit polls have predicted 302 of 543 seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 122 seats for the Congress and its allies. Most of the exit polls have predicted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh with 110-130 seats. However, three exit polls including one by former MP L Rajagopal projected victory for the TDP.

The Telugu Desam Party chief has dismissed exit polls prediction saying that they have " failed to catch the People's pulse". "Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center," Mr Naidu tweeted.

Ms Banerjee also refused to budge from her position that the country's next government will not be headed by the BJP. "I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr Naidu's TDP walked out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition in March last year over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The four-year BJP-TDP alliance crashed after Mr Naidu escalated his campaign for special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.

Voting in the last of the seven-phase national election ended on Sunday. Results will be out on May 23.

