Election 2019: Chandrababu Naidu Confident Of TDP Retaining Power In Andhra Pradesh

Unfazed by the exit polls which predicted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will storm to power in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today exuded confidence that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will retain power in the state.

During a tele-conference with TDP leaders, Mr Naidu said nobody can stop the party's victory in the state.

He believes that the TDP will win 110 seats in 175-member Assembly. "Our seats may even go up to 120-130," Mr Naidu said.

The TDP supremo was also confident that of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, his party will bag 18-20. He alleged that some people were playing mind games to create confusion.

Most of the exit polls on Sunday predicted the YSRCP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh with 110-130 seats. However, three exit polls including one by former MP L Rajagopal projected victory for the TDP.

Similarly, majority of the exit polls gave YSRCP 12-15 Lok Sabha seats and TDP 10-13.

Mr Naidu had tweeted late Sunday that time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse.

"Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances,a he said after majority of the exit polls showed BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government by winning about 300 seats.

"While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," said Mr Naidu, who has been holding talks with various parties for last two days to cobble up an alliance led by the Congress.

