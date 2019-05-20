Elections 2019: Amit Shah's Dinner For BJP Allies Tomorrow Amid Exit Poll Euphoria

Amit Shah Shah will host the NDA leaders at Delhi's 'The Ashok' hotel. (File photo)

BJP President Amit Shah will host a dinner for NDA allies tomorrow, ahead of results for the national election on Thursday. The dinner-cum-meet comes after exit polls predictions of a comfortable win for the NDA.

Mr Shah will host the NDA leaders at Delhi's 'The Ashok' hotel, where the BJP chief is expected to discuss alliance's strategy with them.

The poll of polls -- an aggregate of exit polls, which was released at the end of the national election, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

The poll of polls indicates that the BJP will make up for its losses in Uttar Pradesh with a surge in Odisha and West Bengal. While the BJP will move to double digits at 14 - from two the last time, it is expected to be neck and neck with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD). That is a huge improvement for the BJP, which won just one of the state's 21 seats in 2014.

The gains in the two states will offset BJP's loss in Uttar Pradesh, where it is predicted to win 49 seats. The BJP BJP had won 71 of 80 seats in 2014.

While opposition leaders have rubbished the exit polls, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah appeared to have accepted the projected outcome.

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

