Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: Last Day For Filing Nomination For Second Phase

The BJP has so far released nine lists for the Lok Sabha election candidates. (Representational)

National elections - to be held in seven phases - begin April 11 and Tuesday will be the last for filing nominations for second phase of polling.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has so far released nine lists for the general elections while its rival, Congress, on Monday announced eleventh list of Lok Sabha candidates.

Ahead of the polls, the parties are locking horns over various issues including poverty, farmer welfare, among others.

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday made a huge poll promise of ensuring a minimum income support for 20 per cent of the poorest population of the country, assuring Rs. 72,000 a year. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley taking a jibe at the Congress said it wakes up to the needs of the poor right ahead of the elections.

