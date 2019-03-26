'OMG': Tejasvi Surya, 28, Tweets After BJP Names Him For Bangalore South

Tejasvi Surya is said to be the party's youngest candidate.

Highlights Tejasvi Surya has been named in BJP's ninth list For a while, there was talk about PM contesting from the seat Bangalore South was previously held by Union Minister Ananth Kumar

Tejasvi Surya, a young lawyer and a rising star in the BJP, has been named the party's candidate for the prestigious Bangalore South seat in Karnataka after much discussion and drama. For a while, there was talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from the seat besides his Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

After a late night meeting, the ruling party ended all speculation by naming Tejasvi Surya for the constitutency, which votes on April 18 for the national election. His reaction on Twitter was exuberant.

"OMG OMG! I can't believe this. PM of world's largest democracy and President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28-year-old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious a Bangalore South. ...This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi," tweeted Tejasvi Surya.

My hands are trembling as I type this. Last year, I had opportunity to talk to our Hon'ble President @AmitShah Ji. The one hour conversation with him left me so motivated that I couldn't sleep for a week. His determination, conviction to ideology is infectious. Thank you! — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 25, 2019

Okay! Sleep is not coming. So much excitement. So much adrenaline rush. So many hopes for the future. So much of work to do. One life time is not enough. If Modi can work for 20 hours a day at 68, we must be able to do more at 28!



Yeah. Nomination tomorrow. See you all tomorrow — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 25, 2019

Bangalore South was previously held by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who died last year. Ananth Kumar had retained the seat ever since he defeated Congress's BK Hariprasad in 1999.

Some reports had suggested the BJP had kept the announcement till its ninth list as it was debating whether to field Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, recommended by Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.

When the possibility of PM Modi contesting from the high-profile seat emerged, several BJP leaders put out appeals to the Prime Minister in tweets. But the party dismissed the reports as rumours.

Finally, Tejasvi Surya, who comes from a family of BJP leaders and is believed to have an association with the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), won out. The nephew of BJP lawmaker Ravi Subramanya, he is said to be the party's youngest candidate.

The 28-year-old election debutant has gained a reputation as a fiery orator. Critics have accused him of delivering polarizing speeches.

At a young age, he founded a social organization named "Arise India". He has reportedly also handled the BJP's IT cell in Karnataka.

He is a practicing lawyer at the Karnataka High Court.

Tejasvi Surya will face a Congress veteran, BK Hariprasad, who is contesting from the seat after two decades.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.