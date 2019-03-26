Samajwadi Party Ties-Up With Nishad Party, 2 Others For Lok Sabha Polls

Samajwadi Party has tied-up with several parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The Samajwadi Party today announced an alliance with the Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Rasthriya Samanta Dal for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The alliance is for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has also tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP.

"Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Rashtriya Samanta Dal will work for ensuring success of alliance candidates throughout the state," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told a joint press conference with leaders of these parties in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Mr Yadav alleged that the BJP was using governor, government agencies and the media for its campaign.

Attacking the BJP, he said, "The main issue for BJP in these polls are only opposition and ''chowkidar'' and campaigners of the BJP are governor, government agencies and media."

He was referring to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's statement that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister once again.

On March 23, Mr Singh, talking to reporters in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh had said, "We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that Modi ji should become the prime minister. It is important for the country."

Replying to a question, Akhilesh Yadav said, "My team is working on issues that are to be taken up. We will come out with a manifesto soon."



