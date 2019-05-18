HD Kumaraswamy's Advice To Congress-JDS Leaders Ahead Of Poll Results

Congress and JDS are in an uneasy coalition with differences within coming out in open often

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday asked leaders Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress to abstain from commenting against each other.

"We are on the verge of forming a new government at the Centre. At this juncture, where all efforts are being made to form non-BJP government at the centre, the contradictory statements by leaders of coalition partners Congress-JDS may mar such efforts," his tweet read.

In a second tweet, he said, "Hence my humble request to the leaders of both the parties to restrain from making contradictory- controversial statements in public and to support the cause," his second tweet read.

Congress and JDS are in an uneasy coalition with differences within coming out in open often.

Most recently, in a veiled jibe at his predecessor, Congress's Siddaramaiah, Mr Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, "Mallikarjun Kharge should have become the Chief Minister long ago. I feel that injustice has happened with him. I would like to clearly state that, even I feel that, Kharge has not been given recognition for all the work he has done."

Siddaramaiah hit back saying even H D Revanna, brother of Mr Kumaraswamy, is a chief minister material.

