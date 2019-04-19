Elections 2019-'Had He Been Confident About His Work...': HD Kumaraswamy Hits Out At PM

HD Kumaraswamy hit out at PM Mpdi for mocking his "emotional outbursts". (File)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked him for his emotional outbursts, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit back saying that the PM himself has been playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion and terrorism.

During an election rally in Karnataka, PM Modi had ridiculed the Congress-JDS coalition government saying that they wanted a "helpless" government and told the voters to look at "helpless" HD Kumaraswamy who frequently does natak (drama)

"PM Modi alleged opposition parties use emotions for votes. But it is Mr Modi himself who is playing with the emotions of people in the name of religion & terrorism. Had he been confident of his development work to bring in votes, why would he resort to propaganda movie and TV channel in his name?" the Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

"Dear PM you claim to have given good governance. Was it good that unemployment in India touched to a 45-year-high? Was it good that poor, lower middle class people suffered to make both ends meet due to cash crunch during demonetisation? Did it eliminate black money as you promised?" he asked.

He added said farmers marched against the union government because their problems were not addressed.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also alleged that the labourers had to wait for wages under the rural employment guarantee scheme for months together. In Karnataka alone, Rs 1,500 crore worth of funds were pending, he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.