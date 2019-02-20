Rahul Gandhi Appoints 6 All India Congress Committee Secretaries For UP

Rahul Gandhi appointed 3 AICC secrataries each for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday appointed six AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh --three each attached to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia were appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east and Uttar Pradesh west respectively in January and took charge earlier this month.

Zubair Khan, Kumar Ashish, and Bajirao Khade were named as AICC secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi, a party statement said.

The statement said Rana Goswami, Dhiraj Gurjar, and Rohit Chaudhary were named as AICC secretaries attached to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Prakash Joshi and Naseeb Singh were relieved from their duties as AICC secretaries, the statement said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia held a series of discussions with party workers last week in Lucknow, with at least one session lasting through the night.

The Congress is trying to revive itself in Uttar Pradesh where it faces a challenge from the BJP as well as from the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.