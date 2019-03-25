Little Central Funds For Delhi Despite Paying Huge Taxes: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal demanded that 85 per cent seats of Delhi colleges should be reserved for Delhi students

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday blamed the Central government for not releasing enough funds for the national capital and claimed that the citizens of Delhi pay maximum income tax to the Centre and yet receive very financial assistance from it.

Addressing a rally, Mr Kejriwal said: "Delhi people pay maximum tax to the Central government. Citizen of Delhi pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore of income tax to the Centre and the Centre spends just Rs 325 crore on Delhi. Compared to this, the Central funds for even Goa is much higher."

Outlining the development work being done by his government, he said: "We are making 10,000 streets and roads in Delhi. There have been many governments in the state in the past 70 years but never before there has been such development in Delhi. BJP and Congress have only filled their pockets in all these years."

He also alleged that in the last four years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has created many hurdles for different projects. "They have created hurdles for all of our work be it Mohalla clinic, CCTV or schools. It doesn't befit the stature of Prime Minister to block the development of the national capital. For political enmity only they stopped our work."

He also alleged that there is hooliganism all around Delhi and crime is increasing continuously. "Delhi is being defamed as crime capital and rape capital. When Delhi police don't listen to anyone they go to their MLA or CM but police even don't listen to us because they don''t come under us," he said.

Mr Kejriwal also demanded that 85 per cent seats of Delhi colleges should be reserved for the students of Delhi.

"In 2014, Narendra Modi had promised that he will give full-statehood to Delhi if they get seven MPs but they did nothing. Congress also promised the same but did nothing. It is us who do what we say," he said.

The Lok Sabha poll for all seven seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12. The results of the election will be declared on May 23.

