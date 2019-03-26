Congress Leader Jitin Prasada Will Fight Polls Against Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh is the sitting lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow (File Photo)

Congress leader Jitin Prasada will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Lucknow seat against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a source close to Mr Prasada said.

Mr Prasada will kick off his campaign on March 30 in Lucknow. He will initially address booth workers'' meet and later hold public meetings.

Interestingly, Lucknow is a stronghold of BJP. Rajnath Singh is the sitting lawmaker from the seat. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to contest from this seat earlier.

Lok Sabha's seven-phased elections will be held between April 11 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

