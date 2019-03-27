Congress Announces Three More Lok Sabha Candidates In UP, Gujarat

The AICC came out with a list of three candidates on Tuesday

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced two more candidates for Gujarat and one more candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the general elections.

The AICC came out with a list of three candidates on Tuesday, of which two are for Gujarat -- one for Kutch and the other for Navsari.



Sanjay Kapoor has been fielded from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has fielded actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada from Rampur and Samajwadi Party has fielded its senior leader Azam Khan.

The grand old party has trusted experienced political leader Naresh Maheshwari for Kutch -- a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a sitting legislator Vinod Chavda in the constuency.

Mr Maheshwari, is a resident of Madhapur, a town close to the main city of Kutch. He has been with the Congress for over two decades, and contested elections at all levels of government, from block to the state Assembly.

Dharmesh Patel has been nominated for the Navsari seat in south Gujarat, who will be fighting it out against the BJP stalwart C.R. Patil. The contest in Gujarat is primarily between the two main parties.

The Congress had earlier declared candidates for Ahmedabad West, Anand, Vadodara and Chhota Udaipur seats for the Lok Sabha elections.

