Complaint Against Minister For Allegedly Violating Model Code Of Conduct

Jayant Sinha is Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and a BJP Member of Parliament (File Photo)

A complaint was registered against Union minister Jayant Sinha for allegedly violating the model code of conduct while addressing students at the convocation ceremony of a management institute in Ranchi, police said Tuesday.

Mr Sinha is the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and a BJP Member of Parliament or MP from Hazaribagh constituency in Jharkhand.

"As per the direction by the district administration, the FIR was filed against Jayant Sinha yesterday (Monday) under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and under Section 123 of the People's Representation (PR) Act at the Khelgaon police station in Ranchi," a police officer said.

Addressing the students at IIM-Ranchi on Saturday, Mr Sinha had allegedly sought their "blessings" for another five years, the officer said.

All police stations have been asked to monitor violations pertaining to the model code of conduct, he said.

The polling will be held for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in four phases from April 29.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.