'Can You Call Me Rahul?' Chennai College Student Told

Rahul Gandhi, in his outreach in Chennai today as part of his campaign for next month's national election, addressed hundreds of students at a college and urged them to ask him "only difficult" questions."Can you call me Rahul instead of sir," he said as a student who rose to ask him a question.

Cue high-pitched shrieks from the young audience.

The Congress president, who ditched his regulation white kurta and jacket for a grey T-shirt and jeans in this outing, smiled.

"The question I have for you, Rahul (screams), is that the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research faced huge funding problems," asked Azra, from the department of finance.

"We are convinced India is spending less on education, our target is 6 per cent. It is not only about spending money on education, but also independence on education. All our educational institutions should be able to challenge us...I want you all to make me uncomfortable," was Rahul Gandhi's reply.

To another question related to women's empowerment, he declared, "In 2019, we are going to pass the Women's Reservation bill, they will receive 33% reservation in jobs."

He added lightly: "I think generally women are smarter than men."

Predictably, the answer drew more cheers and shrieks from the gathering.

