Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi In Tamil Nadu Today

Rahul Gandhi will also interact with students in Chennai (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick start his party's campaign in Tamil Nadu with an election rally on Wednesday. DMK president MK Stalin, whose party has stitched a pre-poll alliance with Mr Gandhi's party for the Lok Sabha elections, and other alliance leaders will share the stage with the leader. He will also interact with students in Chennai.

The BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have decided to ally for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Ram Madhav announced today.

In Punjab, the core committee meeting of Shiromani Akali Dal will take place, where decision on candidates for Lok Sabha seats is likely to be taken. The meeting will be held on Wednesday at the party headquarters.

Here are the live updates on campaigning for General Elections 2019: