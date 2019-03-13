Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi In Tamil Nadu Today

DMK president MK Stalin is likely to share the stage with Rahul Gandhi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 13, 2019 09:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi will also interact with students in Chennai (File)

New Delhi: 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick start his party's campaign in Tamil Nadu with an election rally on Wednesday. DMK president MK Stalin, whose party has stitched a pre-poll alliance with Mr Gandhi's party for the Lok Sabha elections, and other alliance leaders will share the stage with the leader. He will also interact with students in Chennai.

The BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have decided to ally for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Ram Madhav announced today.

In Punjab, the core committee meeting of Shiromani Akali Dal will take place, where decision on candidates for Lok Sabha seats is likely to be taken. The meeting will be held on Wednesday at the party headquarters.

Here are the live updates on campaigning for General Elections 2019:


Mar 13, 2019
09:20 (IST)
"The BJP, NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF will fight together in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh with the mission of defeating Congress party at the hustings": Ram Madhav


Mar 13, 2019
09:19 (IST)
"It was a hectic day of parlays yesterday in the North East. Sustained negotiations at Dimapur and Guwahati with different senior leaders like Sh N Rio, CM, Nagaland; Sh Sarbananda Sonowal, CM, Assam; Sh Conrad Sangma, CM, Meghalaya, Sh Biren Singh, CM, Manipur; Sh Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh and Sh Himanta Biswa Sarma, Convenor, NEDA in the company of other leaders have finally sealed the alliance and electoral understanding between the BJP and all major parties in the North East": Ram Madhav said in a Facebook post
Mar 13, 2019
08:43 (IST)
BJP and Asom Gana Parishad to ally for the Lok Sabha elections.

