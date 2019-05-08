Election 2019

BSP Leader Abused Over Phone, Gave Death Threats: Upendra Tiwari

State minister Upendra Tiwari complained that BSP leader Satish Chaudhary Naga, abused him over phone and issued deaths threats to him and his family on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

All India | | Updated: May 08, 2019 23:58 IST
Upendra Tiwari is the minister of state (independent charge) for Water Resources, forest and environment.


Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 

A case has been filed against a Bahujan Samaj Party leader today after a Uttar Pradesh minister complained that he was given death threats, the police said.

State minister Upendra Tiwari complained that BSP leader Satish Chaudhary Naga, who is a former minister, abused him over phone and issued deaths threats to him and his family on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

Mr Tiwari is the minister of state (independent charge) for Water Resources, forest and environment.



