BSP Leader Abused Over Phone, Gave Death Threats: Upendra Tiwari

A case has been filed against a Bahujan Samaj Party leader today after a Uttar Pradesh minister complained that he was given death threats, the police said.

State minister Upendra Tiwari complained that BSP leader Satish Chaudhary Naga, who is a former minister, abused him over phone and issued deaths threats to him and his family on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

Mr Tiwari is the minister of state (independent charge) for Water Resources, forest and environment.

